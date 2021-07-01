A Los Angeles court has denied Britney Spears' request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs, US media reported.

The decision comes on Thursday a week after the singer made an impassioned plea to end the "abusive" conservatorship during which she said she has been medicated to control her behaviour, prohibited from making decisions on friendships or finances, and prevented from having a contraceptive implant removed, despite wanting more children.

The Los Angeles Superior Court ruling made on Wednesday was in connection to a request filed in September by Spears' lawyer to add wealth management firm Bessemer Trust to the conservatorship and remove her father Jamie Spears, CNN reported.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," Judge Brenda Penny said in court filings seen by CNN.

The decision did not take Spears' statement from last week into consideration.

Britney addresses the court