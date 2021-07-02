Steven Yeun, Nathan Lane, Issa Rae, Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Laverne Cox are among the artists being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organisation that puts on the Oscars said on Thursday that 395 film industry professionals, 46 percent of whom are women and 39 percent from an underrepresented group, have been invited to join the 2021 class.

If they accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at next year’s Oscars.

New invitees from this year’s Oscar nominees include Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), as well winners like Minari’s Yuh-Jung Youn, Mank cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, singer-songwriter H.E.R. and Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell.

READ MORE:Chloe Zhao makes history as first Asian female to win best director Oscar

Fennell was also invited to the director’s branch alongside fellow 2021 nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

Those invited in multiple branches must decide which they want to join.

A recent Oscar nomination doesn’t guarantee an invite, but it is a starting point for selecting artists and executives, like Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek, who have made significant contributions to film.

Other acting invitees include Carrie Coon (The Nest), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Clea DuVall (Zodiac), Hugh Bonneville (Paddington 2), Stephen Root (Office Space), Eiza González (Baby Driver) and Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods).