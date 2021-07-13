Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Air pollution makes severe Covid worse

Dirty air contributes to Covid-19 severity, according to a study from one of America's most polluted cities.

Researchers who studied 2,038 adults hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Detroit area found those who needed intensive care and machines to help them breathe were more likely to live in neighborhoods with higher levels of air pollution and lead paint.

The worse the local air contamination, the higher the odds of needing intensive care and mechanical ventilation.

Dr. Anita Shallal of Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital said long-term exposure to air pollution may impair the immune system and make it more susceptible to viral infections, while fine particles in air pollution may also act as a carrier for the virus and help it spread.

The study "calls attention to the systemic inequalities that may have led to the stark differences in Covid-19 outcomes along racial and ethnic lines," Shallal said in a statement from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, where she presented the findings on Friday.

"Communities of color are more likely to be located in areas closer to industrial pollution, and to work in businesses that expose them to air pollution."

READ MORE: Delta variant crushes world's plans for post-Covid normality

Beta variant may increase hospitalisations and deaths

The Beta variant of the coronavirus may be deadlier than the original version of the virus, according to researchers in South Africa who studied more than 1.5 million Covid-19 patients.

Although the Delta variant now accounts for the largest percentage of new Covid-19 cases in many countries, Beta is still circulating, with mutations that make it highly contagious and harder to prevent or treat than the original version.