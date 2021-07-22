Thursday, July 22:

WHO warns of long term impact on mental health

The mental health impact of the pandemic will be "long-term and far-reaching", the World Health Organization has said, as experts and leaders called for action on Covid-linked anxiety and stress.

"Everyone is affected in one way or another," the WHO said in a statement at the start of a two-day meeting in Athens with health ministers from dozens of countries.

It said "anxieties around virus transmission, the psychological impact of lockdowns and self-isolation" had contributed to a mental health crisis, along with stresses linked to unemployment, financial worries and social alienation.

Daily cases in Turkey nears 10,000

Turkey's daily cases have doubled in just over two weeks to 9,586 on Thursday, its highest since May 19, with 52 related deaths according to an official tally that prompted a warning from the health minister.

"We have seen the highest number of cases recently. Without securing ourselves with vaccination the pandemic won't be off the agenda," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter as the government published the daily data.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new cases peaked above 60,000.

They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May.

Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

German pharmacies stop issuing vaccine passes after security breach

German pharmacies have stopped issuing digital vaccination certificates after hackers created passes from fake outlets, the industry association said, the latest blow to the inoculation drive.

Germans who have been fully vaccinated are entitled to a certificate which allows them more freedoms, especially to travel. Pharmacies and vaccination centres issue them.

The German Pharmacists' Association (DAV) said hackers had managed to produce two vaccination certificates by accessing the portal and making up pharmacy owner identities.

Czech PM blasts 'scandal' as six positive at Olympics

The Czech Olympic team has received sharp words from their prime minister as six athletes and officials on the same flight to Tokyo tested positive for the virus.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis called the situation "a scandal" as beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch Slukova and road cyclist Michal Schlegel tested positive in the Olympic Village.

They took the tally of Covid-hit athletes in the Czech team to four, while two other staff also tested positive.

Argentina raises heat on Russia over vaccine delays

Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back its inoculation campaign.

The South American country's government sent a letter to Russian state entity RDIF dated July 7, where it said Argentina urgently needed component two doses, which are different from the first dose, and warned the supply agreement was at risk.

CDC masking guidance unchanged as Delta variant sweeps US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not revised its masking guidance, even as the infectious Delta variant continues to sweep the United States, driving up case counts, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a press call.

Walensky declined to say if the CDC is considering changing the guidance. The CDC in May relaxed its guidance so that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most public spaces.

Fears of empty shelves amid UK 'pingdemic' crisis

The British government has said it was putting together a list of workers exempt from self-isolation rules as a soaring cases and contacts threaten food supply chains.

UK supermarkets have told of "patchy" shortages in their stores across the country due to the increased need to isolate amid workers nationwide from lorry drivers to shop staff.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said during an interview with Sky News that the list of exemptions will, however, be "quite narrow" as there was still a need to "keep people safe".

UK reports over 39,900 new cases

Britain has recorded 39,906 new infections, down from 44,104 a day earlier, and 84 deaths, up from the 73 reported the previous day, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been broadly rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining at relatively low levels.

The data also showed that 46.43 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 36.59 million have had two

Italy reports over 5,000 new cases

Italy has reported 15 deaths against 21 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 5,057 from 4,259 .

Italy has registered 127,920 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.3 million cases to date.

Israel to reimpose 'Green Pass' as Delta variant hits

Israel has announced plans to allow only people who are deemed immune or have recently tested negative to enter some public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and synagogues after a surge in cases.

Virus curbs that were previously removed have already been reinstated, including wearing protective masks indoors and tighter entry requirements for incoming travellers, because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

In a further tightening of measures, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said the Green Pass programme would be back in force from July 29, pending government approval.

US donates vaccines to Georgia and Tajikistan

The United States will donate vaccine doses to Georgia and Tajikistan, a White House official has said.

Tajikistan on Sunday will receive 1.5 million doses of the Moderna shot via the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax, while Georgia will get 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday in a bilateral donation, the official told AFP.

India denies millions have died from virus

The Indian government has rejected recent studies suggesting that millions of people have died in the country from the virus, several times the official toll of almost 420,000.

It said in a statement however that several Indian states were now "reconciling" their data after dealing with a spike in cases in April and May.

On Tuesday a study by US research group the Center for Global Development suggested anywhere from 3.4 million to 4.7 million people had died in India, between eight and 11 times the official number.

Biden administration to spend $1.6B for testing in high-risk settings

US President Joe Biden's administration will announce it is directing $1.6 billion for virus testing in high-risk settings, such as prisons, according to an official familiar with the plan.

NBC News first reported the administration is accelerating investments in testing as it battles an infections surge in places with low vaccination rates.

Australia, New Zealand quit Rugby League World Cup

Australia and New Zealand's decision to pull out of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup over virus concerns has rocked tournament organisers, with the chair of International Rugby saying some players may now switch allegiance so they can play in the showpiece tournament.

League's top two ranked nations cited "player welfare and safety" during the pandemic as compelling reasons to delay the event until next year.

They said their decision to withdraw came after considering the risk of infection in England, the worsening environment in Australia and the time most players would be away from home under strict biosecurity conditions before the World Cup.

EU has shipped tiny percentage of planned shot donations

EU countries have so far donated just a tiny portion of excess vaccines to poor nations, mostly AstraZeneca shots, less than 3 percent of the 160 million doses they plan to give away in total to help tame the global pandemic, an EU document shows.

EU states, with a combined adult population of 365 million, have so far received about 500 million doses from drugmakers and expect nearly a billion by the end of September.

But as of July 13, they had donated less than four million shots, the internal document, compiled by the European Commission and reviewed by Reuters, shows.

The bloc said it will donate more than 200 million doses of vaccines to middle and low-income countries before the end of the year.

Malta charters plane to fly home French students hit by virus

A group of 128 French students who all tested positive for the virus will be flown home on a special charter flight, Maltese officials have said.

The students, mostly in their late teens and unvaccinated, came to Malta to study English earlier this month after testing negative for the virus. However, they subsequently tested positive and are in quarantine ahead of their departure.

Azerbaijan extends quarantine restrictions until September

Azerbaijan has extended its quarantine restrictions to limit the spread of the virus until September 1, the government said.

The restrictions mean the borders of the South Caucasus country of about 10 million people will remain closed. Only vaccinated people will be able to attend weddings and visit sports venues. People are required to wear face masks indoors.

Azerbaijan's task force also said that public transport would not operate in the capital, Baku, on weekends and public holidays. The country has confirmed 339,062 cases and 4,998 deaths since the pandemic began.

Germany to list Spain, Netherlands as high incidence areas

Germany has plans to declare Spain and the Netherlands high risk areas, meaning that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine, the Funke group of newspapers reported.

The plans would be announced on Friday, Funke said, citing government sources.

The foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

More than 90% of adult Beijing residents fully vaccinated

China's capital Beijing has fully vaccinated nearly 91 percent of its adult residents, data from the municipal government showed, as the country expands its nationwide vaccination efforts.

Some 17.7 million people, or 90.8 percent of adult residents in Beijing, had been inoculated as of July 21, city authorities said on Thursday via social media. That accounts for roughly 80.8 percent of its total population of 21.9 million.

Full vaccinations of adults in other large Chinese cities have also made significant headway, with Shanghai and Wuhan exceeding rates of 80 percent and 77 percent respectively, local authorities said.

Africa to receive 400M doses of J&J vaccine

The first batch of 400 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson will reach Africa next week, the African Union's special envoy and head of its taskforce on vaccine acquisition said on Thursday.

The doses will be used to immunise half of the estimated 800 million people in need of the vaccine on the continent.