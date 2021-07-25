Team USA led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten by France in a huge Olympic basketball upset.

The French, with a team containing NBA players including Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, held Durant's team to just 10 points in an 83-76 win in the first-round game on Sunday.

The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo, losing to Nigeria in a warm-up game, and the defeat will underline Durant's fears expressed before the Games that his side will not face a "cakewalk" in Japan.