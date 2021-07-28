Pedro Castillo, a leftist political novice who promised to be a champion of his country's poor, was sworn into office as Peru's president.

Castillo walked hand in hand with his wife Lilia Paredes from the Foreign Ministry to the congress where he took his oath to applause on Wednesday.

His swearing-in ceremony was attended by US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who was also a schoolteacher, the King of Spain Felipe VI and several South American presidents, among them the leaders of Chile, Sebastian Pinera; Colombia, Ivan Duque; and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

Win by 44,000 votes

The rural teacher who has never held political office before assumed office less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election succeeding Francisco Sagasti, whom Congress appointed in November to lead the South American nation after weeks of political turmoil.

Castillo defeated his opponent, right-wing career politician Keiko Fujimori, by just 44,000 votes.

Peru's poor and rural citizens supported Castillo and his slogan "No more poor in a rich country," while the elites favoured Fujimori, the daughter of controversial former president Alberto Fujimori.

He stunned voters and observers by rising from a pool of 18 candidates and advancing to the runoff, in first place no less.