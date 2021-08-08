POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tokyo Olympics closing event brings a nuanced end to pandemic-defying Games
The 2020 Games defied an extraordinary build-up when they were postponed last year and veered close to the first cancellation since World War II.
Tokyo Olympics closing event brings a nuanced end to pandemic-defying Games
France's flag is raised alongside Japan's flag and Greece's flag during the closing ceremony on August 8, 2021. / Reuters
August 8, 2021

Eliud Kipchoge produced a marathon masterclass and the USA edged China at the top of the Olympics medals table as the curtain fell on the biggest sports event.

After Kipchoge's marathon win for Kenya, volleyball, track cycling and basketball wins put the United States top of the medals tally with 39 golds, just one ahead of China in a battle for bragging rights.

The 2020 Games were postponed last year and veered close to the first cancellation since World War II.

READ MORE: US swimmers Dressel, Ledecky win gold again at Olympic pool

Thirty-three sports have been contested across 16 days in largely empty stadiums, with fans barred over coronavirus risks and athletes living in strict bio-secure conditions.

"Some were already speaking of 'Ghost Games'," Olympics chief Thomas Bach told an International Olympic Committee session on Sunday.

"What we have seen here is that on the contrary the athletes have brought soul to the Olympic Games."

The Games have been plagued by low Japanese support over super-spreader fears and the marathon, moved north to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo's summer heat, was one of the few events to allow spectators.

Recommended

READ MORE:US men’s track team faces worst Olympic Games in history

"I know there were a lot of people against holding this Olympics due to the coronavirus," said a flag-waving, 47-year-old fan on the marathon route who gave his name as Tsujita.

"But I am glad it took place. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone."

Athletes, ordered to wear masks when not competing, training, eating or sleeping, have endured the extra psychological strain of strict "bubble" conditions in Tokyo.

The Olympic flag is pass to 2024 hosts Paris at the closing ceremony.

READ MORE: Turkey women’s volleyball team beat Russia, through to Olympic quarterfinal

But the circus will reconvene in just six months' time when Beijing, faced with boycott threats and a renewed coronavirus emergency, holds the Winter Games in February.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya