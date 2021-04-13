Tuesday, April 13

Dutch PM Rutte: lockdown measures must remain in place until April 28

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most lockdown measures in place to combat the country's coronavirus outbreak must remain in place until at least April 28.

At a press conference in The Hague Rutte said the country's hospitals are too full and new infection rates are too high to permit any significant easing of measures until the third wave of infections has passed.

Under the current regime the country is under an evening curfew and there is a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

Turkey adopts 'partial closure' for Ramadan as virus surges

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb surging coronavirus infections.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the duration of a weekday curfew had been extended, announced limitations on intercity travel and public transport, and banned all events in closed spaces until after Ramadan.

He also said some grades would go back to online schooling.

The new measures will go into effect on Wednesday night and the steps would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The country registered 59,187 new virus cases and 273 deaths in last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Canada's progress against virus being threatened by new variants – PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against the virus is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous virus variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in notably downbeat remarks.

"The situation we're facing with Covid-19 remains extremely serious ... this is not the place anyone wanted to be," Trudeau said, citing a rapid rise in the number of cases and an increasingly strained healthcare system.

Ontario, the most populous of the 10 provinces, reported a single-day high of new virus cases on Sunday and has closed schools to in-person learning.

Italy might revamp virus tracing app for vaccine passports

Italy could revitalise the smartphone app it launched last year to trace virus infections and use it for so-called vaccine passports, Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said.

The app, called Immuni (immune) and developed by a Milan tech start-up Bending Spoons, sends notifications to people who come into contact with a person who tests positive for coronavirus.

But it had a lukewarm reception, with only 10.4 million people out of a 60 million-strong population downloading it so far.

"The Immuni app did not have a great success with the public but it could in the future, and could become useful for vaccination passports," Colao told a parliamentary committee.

Sweden's infections among highest in Europe

The rate of new virus infections in Sweden has jumped to the second-highest in Europe after land-locked San Marino, data showed, as the Scandinavian country which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic faced a third wave of cases.

The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year. The country has registered 19,105 new cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

Sweden had 625 daily new cases per million inhabitants in a rolling seven-day average, statistics from OurWorldInData showed, second only to San Marino, a small nation that is surrounded by Italy.

France reports 5,952 people in intensive care units

France saw the number of people in intensive care units with virus rise by 36 to a new 2021 high of 5,952, reflecting increased pressure on hospitals, health ministry data showed.

France also reported 324 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 385 on Monday, taking the cumulative toll since the start of the epidemic close to the 100,000 mark.

France is hoping that a ramp-up of its vaccination campaign, combined with the one-month lockdown in place since end March, will help it regain control over the latest outbreak, fuelled by variants of the novel coronavirus.

Norway to ease virus curbs, vaccine rollout may be delayed

Norway will start to unwind some restrictions related to the virus pandemic and allow more people to gather from Friday, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

However, the country's vaccine rollout risks being delayed by up to almost three months if it does not go ahead and use AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's shots, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said.

Norway will say on Thursday whether it will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine, on hold since a small number of younger inoculated people developed a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low platelet count, some of whom later died.

Britain reports 2,472 new virus cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new virus cases, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.

Some 32.25 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine against virus, according to the figures.

India's Maharashtra state imposes 15-day lockdown

India's richest state, Maharashtra, will be under lockdown from Wednesday night for 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, its chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai and the country's most industrial state, has been the country's worst hit state, accounting for about a quarter of its 13.5 million cases.

EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay reports

The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about its "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to the European Union, an EU official told Reuters.

Earlier US company said in a statement it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was reviewing with European health authorities cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot.

The company had confirmed at a meeting on Friday that it would aim to deliver the contracted 55 million doses to the EU by the end of June, the official said.

Slovak shops to reopen as restrictions ease

Slovakia will open shops in a limited capacity for customers with negative virus tests as part of an easing of pandemic restrictions from next week, Finance Minister Igor Matovic said.

The country is coming out of its worst wave of the pandemic and is looking to follow central European neighbours in reopening some schools, retail and other services while kickstarting its vaccination programme.

Last week, Slovakia fell into a dispute with Russia - which called on the government in Bratislava to return doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing contract violations - after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot.

Pfizer to pursue bringing virus vaccine to India

Pfizer Inc said it would work towards bringing the virus vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.

"We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines," a Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

"We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government’s immunisation program."

Israel to allow limited entry of foreign tour groups in May

Israel will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups next month as its own inoculation campaign has sharply brought down Covid-19 infections, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The return of foreigners after Israel had closed its borders at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 would boost the country's economy, which contracted 2.5 percent in 2020, and battered tourism sector. Israel's jobless rate stands at around 10 percent.

All foreign visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel, and a serological test to prove their vaccination upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Scotland to ease some virus restrictions early

Scotland will ease some lockdown restrictions for domestic travel and outdoor meetings earlier than expected, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

She said people would be permitted to travel anywhere within Scotland to see family and friends for outdoor meetings from April 16, ten days earlier than planned, and those meetings could from then take place with six people from up to six households rather than four from two households.

Johnson & Johnson delays shot rollout in Europe

Johnson & Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.

“We have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities,” the company said. “We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe.”

France suspends flights to Brazil

France suspended all flights from Brazil amid mounting fears over the particularly contagious coronavirus variant that has been sweeping the South American country.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the suspension to parliament.

Although France has seen comparatively few known cases of the P.1 variant striking Brazil, the ravages it is causing in Latin America’s largest nation are increasingly raising alarm bells in France.

Portugal might stop easy of lockdown restrictions

Portuguese health experts are warning that the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise as the government mulls whether to continue easing a lockdown that began in mid-January.

The incidence rate per 100,000 people over 14 days has climbed to 71, up from 63 a week ago.

Health experts say within a month the incidence rate — a key pandemic metric — could reach 120, which is the red line when the government says it will stop easing lockdown limits.

Denmark to continue vaccinations

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke says 104,824 people were vaccinated in one day as Denmark tested its system ahead of a June rollout where 400,000 will be vaccinated per day.

“The result is now being evaluated, so we are ready for continued effective rollout,” Heunicke wrote on Twitter.

Stephanie Lose, head of the Danish Regions, an interest organisation for Denmark’s five regions running health care across the country of nearly 6 million, noted that there were some local problems to be solved, including access, parking, logistics and some minor IT issues. In addition, queues occurred in several places because many showed up too early.

Denmark inoculated people in 68 vaccine centres. The number of jabs was lowered again on Tuesday.

Philippines' Duterte says will 'waive' Covid-19 vaccine

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will "waive" his chance to get a Covid-19 vaccine, arguing elderly people like him should not be prioritised.

Just over one million people in the Philippines have received their first shot since the beginning of March – a fraction of the number needed to reach herd immunity in the country of 110 million.

The slow rollout and limited supply have fuelled criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic as a record surge in infections threatens to overwhelm hospitals in the locked-down capital and surrounding provinces.

The vaccination campaign initially targeted healthcare workers and soldiers, but it has since widened to include the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

WHO urges halt to sale of live wild mammals in food markets

The WHO has called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases such as Covid-19.