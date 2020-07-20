China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) program appears to be back on track in Pakistan, with $11 billion worth of projects signed in the last month.

As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the nations signed deals on June 25 and July 6 for two hydro-power generation projects in disputed Kashmir worth $3.9 billion. A separate $7.2 billion deal plans to overhaul Pakistan’s colonial-era railways – in what is the most expensive Chinese project in Pakistan to date.

CPEC, China’s 15-year $62 billion investment in Pakistan, is seen as the economic lynchpin in a wider strategic relationship between the two countries, with the goal of transforming Pakistan into a prosperous regional trade hub.

The flurry of deals come after a long period of tepid activity since Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan ascended to power in 2018. It was understood that Khan’s government had sought a reset of CPEC, which was seen as closely aligned with the previous regime.

The man in the middle of the CPEC’s reinvigoration is Asim Saleem Bajwa, appointed last year to run the CPEC Authority, which oversees more than $70 billion in projects from highways to power plants.

The CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China’s resource-rich Xinjiang province with Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

Through the CPEC, Islamabad seeks to leverage Chinese capital, production capacity, and know-how in order to upgrade Pakistan’s infrastructure and build a mechanism for sustainable economic growth.

In return, Beijing acquires a connection to the Arabian Sea, offering a contingency trade route to the risk-prone Malacca Strait in Southeast Asia.

With the CPEC seen as the flagship project for China’s BRI and its wider strategic commitment in the region, the need to display progress is imperative.

However, the reality was that until this point much of the CPEC, like BRI more broadly, was in a state of paralysis.

Fork(s) in the road?

Entering 2020, the second phase of the multibillion-dollar project is projected to generate massive employment opportunities and assist cash-strapped Pakistan to upgrade its key industrial and agricultural sectors.

Although the transport corridor has been the primary international focus, power generation makes up the bulk of completed projects.

The MERICS database shows that $25.5 billion worth of projects completed, 75 percent of them were energy projects. This included solar, hydro and wind powered generation, while fossil-fuel fired capacity constituted around 60 percent of the added mega-wattage, excluding nuclear.

Many of the so-called “early harvest” projects completed in 2020 have come in delayed or over budget.

After facing another balance of payments crisis in 2018, Khan was forced to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $6 billion bailout. While Pakistan’s economic troubles predate the CPEC, it is an ambitious gambit that heightens any risk and disproportionately contributes to its financial distress.

Debt sustainability aside, whether Pakistan is well positioned to reap any of the potential benefits of the CPEC as its second phase gets underway, remains an open question.

Its poor ranking in human development indexes, combined with a lack of soft infrastructure and poor rural connectivity in place, makes attracting necessary investments in the industrial sector an uphill climb.