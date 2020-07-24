After more than eight decades as a museum, Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia held Islamic prayer services for the first time in 86 years.

The restoration ceremony and prayer was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as politicians from the Justice and Development party and other Turkish political groups.

Leaders and dignitaries from countries, such as Azerbaijan and Qatar, were also present for the opening ceremony.

The prayer started with Islamic rites, such as the takbir and salavat, which are invocations of God’s greatness and salutations upon the Prophet Muhammad.

By mid-Friday morning, congregants were arriving in the area for the opening, holding prayer rugs in their hands, as verses from the Quran were read out over loud speakers.

A limited number of worshippers were allowed into the building to ensure adequate social distancing measures were in place.

Many joined the prayer from public spaces nearby and from the rooftops of nearby buildings.

Security officials had earlier closed off streets leading into the mosque area in order to better manage the expected worshippers.

On Thursday, President Erdogan formally opened the Hagia Sophia. He unveiled a nameplate on Thursday that reads “Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque”.

TRT World spoke to one man from the south-eastern Turkish city of Siirt, who said he had been waiting for this moment since moving to Istanbul decades ago.

"I am very happy to be here waiting for prayers after 42 years," said 56-year-old furniture seller, Bedrettin Kayar, explaining that he was grateful that the public could now enter the mosque without having to pay entry fees.

Architecture student Vural Hocaoglu described Hagia Sophia as a historic symbol of religious tolerance and respect.

"After Fatih Sultan Mehmet conquered Istanbul and entered the city, he told the Christian population that they had nothing to fear because Ottoman rule meant respect for all faiths and nations" the 20-year old said, adding he felt at peace knowing Muslims could once again hold prayers there while Christians and others could continue to visit. He was accompanied by his 14-year old brother Hizir, who said his feelings were indescribable.

Court ruling

Hagia Sophia’s restoration as a mosque comes a fortnight after a Turkish court ruled that a 1934 government decree converting the structure into a museum was not legal, paving the way for it to become a house of worship once again.

Judges decided that as the Hagia Sophia was owned by the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Han Foundation, the government did not have the right to change its designation regarding its use, which for centuries prior had been as a mosque.

The decision was widely welcomed in Turkey, including opposition parties, and by Turkish citizens, and Muslims further afield.