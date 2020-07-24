Friday’s historic prayers in Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque have marked the first acts of worship there in 86 years.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the traditional Friday prayers both inside and outside the historic mosque in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest metropolis.

A Turkish court on July 10 annulled a 1934 Council of State decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque.

It served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934 – nearly half a millennium – and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

READ MORE:Hagia Sophia and the test of time

Before the Friday prayers, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recited from the Quran inside the reopened mosque, choosing from both the Surah Al Fatihah and the Surah Al Baqarah.

Later, four muezzins recited the adhan, or call to prayer, from the mosque's four minarets and the people started the Friday prayers.

READ MORE:Muslims perform first Friday prayer at Hagia Sophia mosque in 86 years

Tomb of Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II

After the historic prayer, President Erdogan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli visited the tomb of Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, also known as Fatih Sultan Mehmet, who conquered Istanbul from the Byzantine Empire in the 15th century.

During the visit to the tomb of the Hagia Sophia Mosque's "owner," Erdogan noted that restoring the landmark as a mosque had only been made possible after 86 years with the joint efforts of the People's Alliance – comprising of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and Bahceli's MHP – and with the "judiciary now seeing the truth."

Some 350,000 attend prayer

Erdogan added that 350,000 people attended the Friday prayer at the Hagia Sophia Mosque.

"As a cultural heritage of all humanity, it [Hagia Sophia mosque] is a place where people of all religions can come and visit," Erdogan said.

He underlined that the monument now returned to its "roots" and would serve all believers.

"Now, this place has returned to its roots, it was a mosque and became a mosque again. Now, I hope it will continue to serve all believers forever as a mosque."

Erdogan also added that specialists from the Culture and Tourism Ministry would conduct restoration efforts both inside the Hagia Sophia and in its surrounding area.

First sermon

During the service, Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet), read out a special khutbah, or sermon, before the collective prayer, titled "Hagia Sophia: Sign of conquest, our trust in Fatih [Sultan Mehmet]."

Erbas said, “In this blessed time, together, we are witnessing a historical moment in this holy place."