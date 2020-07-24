WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia sent more equipment to Libyan front lines: US military
Last week, warlord Haftar's LNA sent militants and weapons to bolster its defence of Sirte, already badly battered from warfare and chaos since the 2011 revolution.
Russia sent more equipment to Libyan front lines: US military
Military engineers sort ammunition and explosives, uncovered from areas south of the capital, ahead of disposing them in the Libyan capital Tripoli on July 22, 2020. / AFP
July 24, 2020

Russia appears to be sending more military equipment to its mercenaries in Libya, including the flashpoint city of Sirte, in breach of an arms embargo, the US military has said.

Its Africa Command said on Friday there was mounting evidence from satellite pictures of Moscow's military cargo planes, including IL-6s, bringing supplies to fighters from the Russian Wagner Group.

Both sides have been mobilising forces around Sirte, where any major new escalation could risk drawing major regional powers further into Libya's messy conflict.

READ MORE: The US says it has strong evidence of Russia's aircraft delivery to Libya

The Tripoli-based internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) is backed by Turkey. The eastern-based militias (LNA) of warlord Khalifa Haftar are backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

READ MORE:Turkey, Russia agree to push for Libya truce

Recommended

Sustained offensive?

"The type and volume of equipment demonstrate an intent toward sustained offensive combat action capabilities," the Africa Command said in a statement posted on its website.

Both Russia and its ally have denied previous US military statements that Moscow has sent fighter jets to back Wagner forces there.

The GNA earlier this year pushed Haftar's militias from most of the territory it held in northwest Libya, including in Tripoli, destroying several Russian air defence systems.

However, the warlord's militias stopped retreating at the central coastal city of Sirte, which it took from the GNA in January, and the front line has solidified there.

READ MORE:Libyan war: Where key international players stand

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each