In pictures: Fajr prayers held at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Fajr prayers held at Hagia Sophia Grand MosqueThousands of Muslim worshippers continue to flock to Istanbul's iconic structure, after its reopening as a mosque following a gap of almost nine decades.
Muslim worshippers who arrived at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque with carpets and face masks performed the second Fajr at the newly reopened mosque on July 26, 2020. (Belal Khaled, TRT World) / TRTWorld
Belal KhaledBelal Khaled
July 26, 2020

Hundreds have prayed Fajr, the dawn prayer, in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after it reopened for worship for the first time in 86 years with a Friday prayer two days ago.

On Sunday morning, people flocked to the mosque while many worshippers occupied Hagia Sophia square overnight and others camped out on the streets.

It was the second Fajr prayer since the iconic structure was reopened as a mosque. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree restoring the iconic building as a mosque earlier this month, shortly after a Turkish high court ruled that the Hagia Sophia had been illegally turned into a museum nearly nine decades ago. 

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation