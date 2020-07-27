The relationship between China and Iran has been in the spotlight recently. A huge, 25-year deal is reportedly being considered that would see $400 billion of Chinese investment in Iranian energy and transport infrastructure in return for oil supplies discounted by as much as 32 percent, along with ramped up security cooperation that might involve Chinese troop deployments and the transfer of Persian Gulf islands to Beijing’s control.

Prominent US media outlets such as the New York Times and Washington Post see the deal as proof that Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has failed. Far from isolating Tehran, as intended, the policy has driven it into the arms of Beijing.

In Iran, politicians have attacked President Rouhani’s government for selling out to China, with ex-president Ahmadinejad slamming the “secret” deal in a June speech.

But this is all hype. The deal is not a secret pact concocted recently in response to Trump’s aggression, but the long-expected fleshing out of a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ (CSP) publicly agreed between presidents Xi and Rouhani in 2016.

The text of the 2016 partnership states that “both sides agree to put consultations and discussions aimed at concluding a bilateral 25-year Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement on their agendas”.

A version of the plan has been leaked online, although the Iranian government has not yet confirmed its authenticity. The document is far less impressive than some reports suggest. It makes no mentionof the $400 billion statistic, of discounted oil, or of troop deployments and Iranian islands. It is little more than a roadmap, laying down broad areas of potential cooperation without granular detail.

And it is not unique. China has CSPs with other Middle East countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE (both Iranian rivals). Far from engaging in the sort of bloc politics that characterised the Cold War, when there were American and Soviet spheres of influence, Beijing aims to cooperate with all states in the region, including US partners. To assume that China wants an anti-American alliance with Iran is to misconstrue its strategic approach.

The numbers don't add up

Reports of a $400 billion Chinese investment package are wildly implausible. According to the American Enterprise Institute, China invested $26.92 billion in Iran from 2005 to 2019. To go from that level of investment to a triple digit figure while the Iranian economy is reeling from US sanctions and low oil prices is, to say the least, far-fetched, especially when one considers that Chinese investment in Iran has been on a downward trajectory for years.

In 2016, after the nuclear deal (JCPOA) had been concluded and sanctions lifted, China invested $3.72 billion in Iran. By 2018, that figure had fallen to $2.08 billion and, by 2019, to $1.54 billion.

Now compare that with the UAE, where China invested $4.15 billion in 2016, $8.01 billion in 2018, and $3.72 billion in 2019, even though the Emirates is a much smaller country. Likewise with Saudi Arabia, which received $5.36 billion investment in 2019.

No doubt a large cooperation agreement between China and Iran, of the kind that is being reported, would raise eyebrows in GCC countries, some of which fear Iranian aggression.

Does Beijing really want to jeopardise its important economic relationships with Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and others for the sake of an impoverished pariah state which is on a crash course with the US?