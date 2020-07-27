Researchers in the UK have published data suggesting more people are giving up smoking, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pollster, YouGov, found that 41 percent of people who had quit this year had done so because of the coronavirus.

In a separate study by University College London, researchers covering the first half of the year found that more than a million people had dropped the habit.

Their findings correspond to Turkish anti-smoking experts, who suggested more people in the country were looking at ways of giving up smoking.

Doctors believe that smokers are more at risk of developing the most severe coronavirus symptoms than those who do not smoke.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned that the disease, which originated in China late last year, poses particular risks to smokers.

In a statement, the WHO said: “COVID-19 is an infectious disease that primarily attacks the lungs. Smoking impairs lung function making it harder for the body to fight off coronaviruses and other diseases.”