Iran's Revolutionary Guard paramilitary has fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian commandos fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage aired on Tuesday from the exercise called "Great Prophet 14".

Other footage showed fast boats encircling the mock-up, kicking up white waves in their wake.

Iranian troops also fired anti-aircraft batteries at a drone target in the exercise from a location that state television described as being near the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Troops also fired missiles launched from trucks on land and fast boats at sea, as well as shoulder-fired missiles.

The Guards will use "long-range ballistic missiles with the ability to hit far-reaching aggressor floating targets" during the drill, said Abbas Nilforoushan, the Guards' deputy commander for operations, according to Guards website sepahnews.com.

That suggests the drill could see a repeat of what happened in 2015 when the Guard mock-sunk a replica.

Lingering military threat

The drill, in a waterway through which 20 percent of all traded oil passes, underlines the lingering threat of military conflict between Iran and the US after last summer saw a series of incidents targeting oil tankers in the region.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and the United States since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018.

The arch-foes have come to the brink of war twice since June 2019, when the Guards shot down a US drone in the Gulf.

Their animosity deepened after Iran's most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January.

One of the most recent confrontations was in mid-April when the United States accused the Guards of using speedboats to harass its warships in the Gulf.

While the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed both Iran and the US for months, there have been increasing signs of a confrontation as America argues to extend a yearslong UN weapons embargo on Tehran that is due to expire in October.

A recent incident over Syria involving an American jet fighter approaching an Iranian passenger plane also has renewed tensions.

'Aggressive in tactics'