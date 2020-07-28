Gordon Moore, the co-founder of chip-maker Intel Corporation, is best known for predicting that the number of transistors on computer chips will double every two years. For decades his observation, known as Moore’s law, remained valid. But now the company he helped found is violating the same ‘law’.

Last week Intel announced that its next generation of chips would be delayed by around a year as the world’s biggest chip maker struggles to sort out production and design issues.

The 7-nanometer based processor was originally planned to be launched in early 2022. Now, its launch may be delayed as late as 2023.

The Santa Clara-based company has indicated that it might have to rely on third-party manufacturers to bring the products to market at the right time and price.

What went wrong?

Intel remains the world’s leader when it comes to producing microprocessors for personal computers. A generation has grown up using Intel processors in their PCs.

It could easily lose its position as a leader in introducing cutting-edge processing speed. In the last two years, it has faced delays in rolling out products from its factories and has lagged behind competitors in the design of more advanced chips.

Asian competitors, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung, are racing ahead with plans to launch sophisticated 5-nanometer versions. TSMC is already mass-producing this particular chip, which will be used in 5G iPhones.

The term nanometer is used for the size of the transistors - as the size gets smaller, more transistors can be squeezed together, adding to overall computing power.

Intel has mostly relied on in-house manufacturing in a bid to better control the process of squeezing more computing power into tiny spaces.

Its management had to face embarrassment two years back after repeated delays in bringing its current 10 nanometer generation chips to the market.