Britain named career diplomat and intelligence officer Richard Moore as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6.

A British government statement confirmed on Tuesday that Moore will succeed Sir Alex Younger, who has been chief of the spy agency for the past six years.

Moore, a father-of-two, was born in Libya and studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University and was a Kennedy Scholar at Harvard.

He most recently served as Director-General, Political in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, a post which he has held since 2018 after serving as British Ambassador to Turkey from January 2014 to December 2017.

Challenges

His biggest challenge is likely to be China, which the US has identified as its major geopolitical foe, though he will also have to fight for funding after British politicians splurged on the coronavirus crisis.