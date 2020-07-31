Friday, July 31, 2020

WHO reports global increase

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 292,527.

The biggest increases are from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. Deaths rose by 6,812. The four countries have dominated global headlines with large outbreaks.

Nearly 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the last week, around double the number that did so the previous week, showing a pick-up in the pandemic in every region of the world.

Turkey reports nearly 1,000 recoveries

Turkey has conducted more than 4.8 million Covid-19 tests so far, with some 46,500 tests over the past day, the country's health minister said on Friday.

According to figures Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter, Turkey registered 982 new coronavirus cases and almost 1,000 recoveries over the past day.

A total of 17 more patients lost their lives due to the disease, bringing the death toll to 5,691.

More than 214,500 patients have successfully recovered from the virus in Turkey.

The tally of cases has hit 230,873.

Argentina extends lockdown

Argentina has extended its mandatory lockdown until August 16, which was due to expire on Sunday.

The lockdown has been the strictest in the capital Buenos Aires.

The South American nation has seen its caseload spike in recent weeks and recorded a record daily tally on Thursday with 6,377 new cases. There are now 185,373 confirmed cases and 3,466 deaths, according to the latest government data.

France's cases above 1,300 third day in a row

France's number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 1,346 in the past 24 hours, reaching over 1,300 cases for the third day in a row.

The government gave local authorities the power to order the wearing of face masks in outdoor public spaces as the country fights a resurgence of Covid-19.

But while new infections are now back to lockdown and pre-lockdown levels, fewer people are dying or falling seriously ill compared to a few months ago.

Greece sees highest increase since May

Greece reports 78 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths.

It's the highest increase of new cases in the country since the end of the lockdown in May.

The total number of infections has now reached 4,477.

Ten of the new infections were imported and detected at the country’s airports and other entry points, according to the National Organization of Public Health (EODY). The death toll stands at 206.

WHO warns of coronavirus effects

The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come," Tedros told a meeting of the WHO's emergency committee.

As some countries are seeing an increase of cases, Tedros warned, "most of the world's people remain susceptible to this virus, even in areas that have experienced severe outbreaks."

Covid-19 vaccines

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE agree to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their mRNA-based vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus in the first half of 2021.

The companies said, assuming success of the vaccine in clinical studies, they are on track to seek regulatory review for the vaccine as early as October.

Meanwhile, the US plans to pay Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to develop and deliver 100 million doses of their potential coronavirus vaccine, pushing its total number of doses to one billion.

Florida reports record increase

Southern US state of Florida reports a record increase in new Covid-19 deaths for a fourth day in a row on Friday, with 257 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,007 new cases, bringing its total infections to more than 470,000, the second highest in the country after California. Florida's total death toll rose to nearly 7,000, the eighth highest in the nation.

United States records fatalities for July

The United States has recorded 25,000 deaths for the month of July. Eighteen states saw their infections double this month, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy.

The country has a total of 4.5 million cases. The death toll rose at least 19 percent in July to more than 152,000 total.

Spain sees major jump

Spain's Health Ministry on Friday reported 1,525 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest jump since a national lockdown was lifted in June and beating the previous day's record rise.

It is the third day in a row Spain has diagnosed more than 1,000 infections.

Hong Kong to postpone elections

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The government is invoking an emergency ordinance in delaying the elections, and said it has the support of the Chinese government to hold the elections on September 5, 2021.

New cases in Vietnam

Vietnam has recorded 37 new cases, 26 of which were imported from abroad and discovered while the patients were in quarantine.

This brings the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 546. The first case in 100 days was discovered recently in the tourist town of Danang.

Philippines highest daily increase in two days

The Health Ministry in the Philippines confirmed 4,063 novel coronavirus infections on Friday, reporting the highest daily case increase in Southeast Asia for a second day in a row.

The ministry confirmed that infections have risen to 93,354, while deaths increased by 40 to 2,023.

President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions in the capital and some provinces for another two weeks to try to control the spread of the virus.

Indonesia reports more than 2,000 new cases

Indonesia has reported 2,040 new coronavirus infections and 73 additional deaths, according to data published on the country's Covid-19 task force website.

This brings Indonesia's total number of confirmed infections to 108,376 and deaths to 5,131.

Russia sees more than 5,000 new infections

Russia has reported 5,482 new cases of Covid-19, pushing its national tally to 839,981, the world's fourth largest caseload.

Officials say 161 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,963.

Norweigian cruise quarantined

Three members of the crew of Norwegian cruise vessel Roald Amundsen were diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the University Hospital of North Norway.

All 160 crew members have been quarantined, while passengers who travelled with the ship are being told to self-isolate.

The vessel had close to 200 passengers on board when it arrived at the Arctic port of Tromsoe.

UK tightens lockdown in northern England

Britain imposed a tougher lockdown in swathes of northern England after a rise in the rate of novel coronavirus transmission, raising concerns that a second wave of the deadly virus could sow yet more turmoil.

Official data showed 846 new positive tests in Britain, the highest number of daily infections since June 28 as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.

The measures were introduced hastily at the start of the annual Muslim Eid al Adha "feast of sacrifice."

People in the areas affected were told not to socialise with other households at home or in gardens, or to meet with other households in pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship or leisure venues.