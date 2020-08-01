Flash flooding in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 16 people after heavy rains swept parts of a mountainous area.

Flooding caused by torrential rains struck a village in Nangarhar province late on Friday, district governor Naimatullah Noorzai said.

He said 16 people, including 15 children aged between one and five years, and a woman were killed in the disaster.

Four children were also injured and dozens of houses were destroyed, Noorzai said.

A spokesman to the governor of Nangarhar province also confirmed the death toll.

Disaster relief operation under way