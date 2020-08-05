A devastating explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut yesterday, has added another layer of misery upon a country reeling from severe economic distress and the Covid-19 crisis.

At least 100 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded in the aftermath of the blast that has reportedly caused damage to half of the city.

Significant damage was dealt to its largest grain elevator and a number of national wheat silos situated in the port, which is likely to impact the country’s already precarious food security.

Lebanon imports up to 80 percent of its food needs and has been suffering from bread shortages.

The Port of Beirut is Lebanon’s main sea port, and one of the busiest harbours in the Eastern Mediterranean. It consists of a general cargo terminal, a container terminal, a passenger terminal, a free zone and a silo area.

The total capacity of silos at the port are 120,000 metric tonnes (mt). The silos consist of 48 big cells, with a capacity of 2,500 mt/cell, and 50 small cells that hold 500 mt each.

“75 percent of the country’s grain imports come through the port and 60 percent of all its cargo overall,” Elena Neroba, a market analyst at Maxigrain, told TRT World.

The silos contain essential grain reserves including wheat, corn and barley, and serve as strategic storage for about 85 percent of the country’s cereals, while the other 15 percent are received directly by private firms.

Neroba states that the total grain demand for 2020 has been about 2 million mt: 1.2 million mt for wheat, 700,000 mt for corn and less than 200,000 mt for barley.

Domestic wheat production covers only 10 percent of consumption and Lebanon relies on private mills for its wheat imports, sourced mainly from European countries.

According to Neroba, half of those volumes are supplied by Russia, and 30 percent comes from Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine was the country’s top wheat supplier.