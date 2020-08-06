As Palestinians face the unprecedented annexation of up to one-third the West Bank by Israel, there is at least a global consensus on the illegality, immorality and folly of this action by Israel.

But, for the Palestinians of Syria, Israel’s criminal exacerbation of the grand injustice of the dispossession of Palestinians overlaps with another of the region’s grand injustices, namely the Syrian genocide.

The Assad regime is currently carrying out a set of policies designed to deliberately change the demographic character of Yarmouk, Syria’s largest Palestinian refugee camp and the largest community of Palestinians outside of their lost homeland.

One of the few groups raising awareness of this monstrous injustice is the Action Group for Palestinians of Syria (AGPS), who are earnestly trying to draw attention to the fact that potentially tens of thousands of Syrian-Palestinians are being permanently cleansed from Yarmouk.

Using an ‘anti-terrorism’ law that allows the regime to carry out ‘security seizures’ of anyone they deem to be a ‘terrorist’, Assad has been able to confiscate many properties in Yarmouk.

Though the law was passed by Assad in 2012 to punish the families of rebels, dissidents and opposition figures, the regime now uses it according to your postcode.

In other words, if you happen to live in an area of Syria that rose up, peacefully or otherwise, against Assad, your property can be arbitrarily seized by the regime.

As Ahmed Hussein, a resident of Yarmouk who found refuge in London and is the executive director of AGPS, told me, "the regime are using it to collectively punish the Palestinians of Yarmouk, just as they did with bombs and starvation during the war."

Before the Syrian civil war, Yarmouk had a population of roughly 137,000 people, but by the time pro-Assad forces conquered the camp in 2018, the Palestinian population was as low as 100-200.

Though many apologists will claim that Palestinians fled due to the seizure of the camp by Daesh in 2015, the reality is that only 18,000 Palestinians remained at that point.

Assad and Iran had ruthlessly bombarded an besieged Yarmouk prior to the presence of Daesh due to widespread support for the revolution among Palestinians.

As Hussein tells me, "we [Palestinians] were suffering under Assad too, so while some Palestinians remained neutral, many supported the uprising against the regime."

Even more galling to Assad was that when he began massacring unarmed protesters forcing a civil war, Yarmouk opened itself up as a safe haven for civil opposition groups and the Free Syrian Army (FSA).