Giant panda Mei Xiang has given birth to a healthy cub at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, and immediately began nursing and cuddling the tiny new arrival.

It was too early to tell whether the infant is male or female but the baby marks the fourth successful pregnancy for Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old panda who, because of her advanced age, had a slim chance of having a healthy cub, zoo officials said.

"We are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," zoo director Steve Monfort said on Friday.

The zoo only confirmed this week the presence of a foetus via ultrasound, which they posted online.

READ MORE:Chinese giant panda gives birth to female cub in South Korean zoo

News of Mei Xiang's pregnancy sparked enthusiasm among animal lovers who flocked to the zoo's panda cams to get a glimpse of the expectant mother.

Scientists at the zoo first detected fetal tissue last week after Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in March with previously frozen sperm after previous failed pregnancy attempts and despite being near the end of her reproductive lifecycle.