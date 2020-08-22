POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Panda at Smithsonian Zoo gives birth to healthy cub
Fans of the panda were able to watch the labor live through a 'panda cam' feature accessible on the zoo's website 24 hours a day.
Panda at Smithsonian Zoo gives birth to healthy cub
In this image from video provided by the Smithsonian National Zoo, Mei Xiang is seen after giving birth to a Giant Panda cub Friday evening, August 21, 2020, in Washington. / AP
August 22, 2020

Giant panda Mei Xiang has given birth to a healthy cub at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, and immediately began nursing and cuddling the tiny new arrival.

It was too early to tell whether the infant is male or female but the baby marks the fourth successful pregnancy for Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old panda who, because of her advanced age, had a slim chance of having a healthy cub, zoo officials said.

"We are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," zoo director Steve Monfort said on Friday.

The zoo only confirmed this week the presence of a foetus via ultrasound, which they posted online.

READ MORE:Chinese giant panda gives birth to female cub in South Korean zoo

News of Mei Xiang's pregnancy sparked enthusiasm among animal lovers who flocked to the zoo's panda cams to get a glimpse of the expectant mother.

Scientists at the zoo first detected fetal tissue last week after Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in March with previously frozen sperm after previous failed pregnancy attempts and despite being near the end of her reproductive lifecycle.

Recommended

"We knew the chances of her having a cub were slim," Monfort said in a written statement. "However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species' survival."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the zoo's experts implemented special precautions to reduce person-to-person contact during the process.

READ MORE: Bei Bei set to leave for China to help breed Panda species

The father is Tian Tian, who came to Washington with Mei Xiang in 2000. Tian Tian has fathered Mei Xiang's three other surviving cubs, who have all returned to China under an agreement between Beijing and Washington.

Mei Xiang's last cub, Bei Bei, left for China in November last year as part of a breeding program that is key to efforts to reintroduce pandas into the wild.

Pandas have been reclassified from "endangered" to "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, thanks to reforestation to expand habitats in which the species can survive. There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild. 

READ MORE: Berlin's panda twins ready for public debut

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame