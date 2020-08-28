Chelsea have bolstered their defence by bringing in Thiago Silva, with the former Paris Saint-Germain centre back signing a one-year contract plus an option of a further 12 months, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 35-year-old Brazilian defender joins the West London club, coached by Frank Lampard, after eight seasons at PSG where he won seven Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups, making more than 300 appearances in all competitions.

Silva arrives on a free transfer after leaving PSG following the club's defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon," he said.

Silva previously spent four seasons at Italian side AC Milan, winning the Serie A title in the 2010-11 season.

Capped 89 times by Brazil, he was part of the squad which won the Copa America tournament last year and the Confederations Cup in 2013.

