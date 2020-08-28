POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva
Silva arrives on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following the club's defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva in Istanbul on September 30, 2019. / AP
August 28, 2020

Chelsea have bolstered their defence by bringing in Thiago Silva, with the former Paris Saint-Germain centre back signing a one-year contract plus an option of a further 12 months, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 35-year-old Brazilian defender joins the West London club, coached by Frank Lampard, after eight seasons at PSG where he won seven Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups, making more than 300 appearances in all competitions.

Silva arrives on a free transfer after leaving PSG following the club's defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon," he said.

Silva previously spent four seasons at Italian side AC Milan, winning the Serie A title in the 2010-11 season.

Capped 89 times by Brazil, he was part of the squad which won the Copa America tournament last year and the Confederations Cup in 2013.

READ MORE: Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after Champions League defeat

Recommended

'World-class credentials'

"We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva's proven world-class credentials to our squad," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

"Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here."

Silva is Chelsea's fifth major signing for the new season following the arrivals of Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

They have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as Lampard bids to improve his squad to challenge for the Premier League title. 

READ MORE:Bayern Munich crowned champions of Europe for sixth time

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame