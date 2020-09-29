Two young artists and their assistant have almost completed reproducing famed Ottoman artist Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Woman with Mimosas’ (1906) painting on the stairs of Enli Yokusu (Enli Hill).

Furkan Akhan and Kadir Celik, two painters who have been tasked by their alma mater, Mimar Sinan Guzel Sanatlar Universitesi (Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University - MSGSU) and the Beyoglu Municipality, have begun their collaboration on September 19, 2020, after months of preparation.

“We have been preparing for this project for about three-four months,” Kadir Celik tells TRT World on the phone. “The stairs had to be repaired, we had to make our plans with the university, the municipality…”

The pair are assisted by Serdar Cakmak, who is currently a student at MSGSU. Akhan and Celik say they had to prepare a portfolio to apply to the project, and that they included other painters in addition to Osman Hamdi Bey.

“In the end, Osman Hamdi Bey was selected by the university and the municipality, and we set out to work,” Celik says. “Osman Hamdi Bey’s original painting is right across the street, in the Painting and Sculpture Museum,” he notes.

“We are about 70 percent done with the painting, and once we complete it, there will be a protective coat applied to make the artwork last.”

“We’ve had to stop due to the rain, but we will pick up where we left off soon,” Akhan adds.