Monday, December 28

Britain reports record daily cases

Britain has reported 41,385 new cases, a new daily record, as a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus increases infection rates and the holiday weekend impacted the reporting of some new cases.

There were 357 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the government's statistics portal said.

Hungary receives 6,000 doses of Russia's vaccine

Hungary has received 6,000 doses of Russia's vaccine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Monday.

Szijjarto said local health experts would continue their assessment of the use of the Russian vaccine in Hungary.

Italy reports over 8,500 new cases, 445 deaths

Italy has reported 445 deaths against 298 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 8,585 from 8,913.

There were 68,681 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, up from a previous 59,879.

Italy has seen an official total of 72,370 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

It has also reported 2.056 million cases to date.

Turkey reports over 15,000 new infections

Turkey has reported 15,197 more infections, including 2,816 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The overall caseload exceeded 2.16 million with the latest additions.

As many as 22,203 patients also recovered, bringing the tally to over 2.03 million, while the death toll rose to 20,135 with 257 additions.

Overdose mishap in Germany

Germany's vaccination campaign has been overshadowed by an overdose mishap in the north and problems with the transportation of the vaccine in the south which lead to 1,000 shots being sent back.

Some districts in Bavaria said on Monday they would not use the shots received over the weekend on concerns the vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech may have become too warm during their delivery in household cool boxes, a spokesman for the Lichtenfels district said.

"There were doubts as to whether the cold chain was maintained at all times," Lichtenfels District Administrator Christian Meissner told Reuters TV.

Spain: Pfizer vaccine deliveries delayed in eight EU states

Pfizer postponed the delivery of new batches of its coronavirus vaccine to eight European nations, including Spain, the Spanish health ministry has said, a day after the EU began its immunisation campaign.

The Spanish branch of Pfizer informed Madrid on Sunday night of the delay in shipments to the eight nations due to a "problem in the loading and shipment process" at its plant in Belgium, the health ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify which European nations aside from Spain were affected.

Pfizer has informed the ministry that the problem "was already resolved" but the next delivery of vaccines "will be a few hours late" and arrive in Spain on Tuesday, a day later than expected, the statement said.

Asked about the delay during an interview with radio Ser, Health Minister Salvador Illa said it was due to a problem "linked to the control of the temperature" of the shipments which was "apparently fixed".

The vaccine must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of about -70 degrees Celsius (-112 Fahrenheit) before being shipped to distribution centres in specially designed cool boxes filled with dry ice.

Russia reports 27,787 new cases

Russia has reported 27,787 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,253 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,078,035.

Authorities said 487 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 55,265.

International visitors barred from Indonesia

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for two weeks in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said.

The new regulation, effective January 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors except for high-level government officials, she said.

Saudi Arabia suspends passenger flights for more than a week

Saudi Arabia has extended its suspension of commercial passenger flights by at least one week and possibly two amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia will however allow flights in "exceptional cases", an interior ministry official said according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Foreigners will be allowed to depart the kingdom and cargo movement will be permitted, it added.

South Africa hits 1 million cases

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March has crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry has said.