An Israeli court has banned screenings of a documentary film about 2002 clashes in the occupied West Bank by prominent director Mohammed Bakri, in a ruling seen by AFP news agency.

In a ruling late on Monday, the district court in Lod banned "the broadcasting and screening of the film in Israel."

Bakri enraged the Israeli establishment and Jewish public with his documentary film "Jenin, Jenin" about April 2002 clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in which 52 Palestinians and 23 Israeli soldiers were killed.

The film was banned in Israel after a few screenings, but the supreme court later overturned the ban.

An army colonel who participated in the Jenin operation, Nissim Meghnagi, then filed a defamation suit against Bakri after he was accused in the film of stealing money from an elderly Palestinian man, an allegation he denied.

The ruling in favour of Meghnagi said he had been "sent to defend his country and found himself accused of a crime he did not commit."

Court acted on instructions 'from above'

It ordered Bakri to pay damages to Meghnagi of 175,000 shekels ($55,400).