You could say Clubhouse is very popular, for an app that’s iPhone only and invite-only, and that would be an understatement. The app, which launched in April 2020, has gained momentum in the last month of the year and by the tail end of January 2021, its popularity was off the charts, with the app trending in countries as far away as Turkey and Japan.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, it currently has 2 million weekly active users and counting.

The app calls itself “a new type of social product based on voice”. It introduces itself as allowing “people everywhere to talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting new people around the world.”

Basically, what it offers is multiple chat rooms where you don’t type, but speak (or listen). The only visual is your photograph – there is no video like in Zoom.

The experience feels like a casual and much improved version of a conference call, where you are still looking at your phone’s screen because you are trying to figure out who is speaking (a beige frame appears around their profile pic) and you are listening actively, with both senses, rather than also trying to keep track of work emails coming through, for example.

Some users prefer to listen to it like the radio, having it play in the background like an interactive podcast while they do work. The experience of the app usage varies by time of day.

On your profile, there is space for your bio as in Twitter. You can follow as many people as you like, and they don’t have to approve your follow request – it automatically goes through. There is a rush of excitement as you meet strangers and talk to them about common interests, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when everyone has been shut in in their homes.

Because most early users are from Silicon Valley and investors from around the world, some others joke in their bios that they are not CEOs and founders, but suggest they are regular people, with a hint of irony. Clubhouse asks users to use their own names, and most seem to be complying.