At least four Afghan security force members, including a commander, were killed and seven were critically injured in blasts in eastern and southern provinces of Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, adding that three civilians were injured in the east.

A string of near-daily roadside bombings in recent weeks has killed government officials, judges, journalists and activists.

The bloodshed comes as US-brokered peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government have staggered in recent months.

Biden administration reviewing US, Taliban peace deal

President Joe Biden's team is reviewing a peace-building deal that the government of his predecessor Donald Trump sealed with the Taliban in February 2020. The pact requires all American and allied forces to leave the country by May 1.