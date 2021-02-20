President Alberto Fernandez has fired Argentina's health minister after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister.

The president “instructed his chief of staff to request the resignation of health minister” Gines Gonzalez Garcia, who is in charge of the government’s Covid-19 strategy, said a government official, who was not authorised to release the information and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The firing comes on the heels of reports in recent days that mayors, legislators, activists and people close to political power received vaccine shots despite not being in the priority group of doctors, health personnel and the elderly authorised to receive them.

In a Twitter post, Gonzalez Garcia said he acceded to the president's request to step down, but insisted he was forced out over a “misunderstanding.”

He said that the “vaccinated people belong to the groups included within the target population of the current campaign.”

