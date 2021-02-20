POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Argentina's health minister given the boot after vaccine line-jumping
Carla Vizzotti, the second in charge at the health ministry has now take over from Gines Gonzalez Garcia.
Argentina's health minister given the boot after vaccine line-jumping
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, left, walks past Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia as they arrive to a law signing ceremony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on January 14, 2021. / AP
February 20, 2021

President Alberto Fernandez has fired Argentina's health minister after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister.

The president “instructed his chief of staff to request the resignation of health minister” Gines Gonzalez Garcia, who is in charge of the government’s Covid-19 strategy, said a government official, who was not authorised to release the information and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The firing comes on the heels of reports in recent days that mayors, legislators, activists and people close to political power received vaccine shots despite not being in the priority group of doctors, health personnel and the elderly authorised to receive them.

In a Twitter post, Gonzalez Garcia said he acceded to the president's request to step down, but insisted he was forced out over a “misunderstanding.” 

He said that the “vaccinated people belong to the groups included within the target population of the current campaign.”

READ MORE:New Zealand begins Covid-19 vaccine drive – latest updates

Recommended

Carla Vizzotti, the No. 2 official at the ministry under Gonzalez Garcia, will take over as minister, the state news agency Telam said.

The stir in Argentina follows an uproar in Peru last week after it was confirmed that more than 400 political officials and other prominent people, including then President Martin Vizcarra, secretly received doses of the vaccine produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm before health professionals.

Gonzalez Garcia's removal came after journalist Horacio Verbitsky, whose stories and columns on a website and on the radio are seen as pro-government, said he called the minister to request a vaccination and Gonzalez Garcia summoned him to the Health Ministry where he received a Sputnik V vaccine shot Thursday.

READ MORE: Covid-19 forces Argentina’s Tango dancers to go online, even solo

“I decided to get vaccinated. I started to find out where to do it. I called my old friend Gines Gonzalez Garcia, whom I have known long before he was a minister,” Verbitsky told a local radio station. “I went to the ministry and the team of vaccinators was there.”

Fernandez’s government has been harshly criticized for Argentina’s slow vaccination operation. So far, the South American country has received about 1.5 million doses, mostly Sputnik V but also AstraZeneca, insufficient to immunize a population of 40 million.

Argentina has had 2 million people infected by the coronavirus and 50,857 deaths from Covid-19.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump