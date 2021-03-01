Romelu Lukaku has scored after 33 seconds and set up another in Inter Milan's 3-0 win over Genoa to keep their title push on track ahead of city rivals AC Milan, who beat Roma 2-1.

Inter remain four points ahead of second-placed Milan, who got back to winning ways in Rome on Sunday after consecutive league losses including last weekend's derby defeat.

READ MORE: Arsenal come from behind to thrash Leicester as Fulham held at Palace

Champions Juventus are a further six points adrift after being held 1-1 at Hellas Verona on Saturday, but have played a game fewer.

Atalanta, equal on points with Juventus, take the fourth spot two points ahead of Roma who drop to fifth following the loss to Milan.

Lukaku scored with the first chance at the San Siro, then laid on Matteo Darmian for Inter's second in the 69th minute. Alexis Sanchez came off the bench to add a third with 13 minutes to go.

"We're first in the standings and it's a good feeling," said Lukaku as Inter try to deny Juventus a 10th consecutive league title after finishing runners-up last season.

Antonio Conte's side followed on from last weekend's 3-0 derby win over Milan, notching up a fifth win in a row as they push for a first league title since 2010.

"We're happy because our hard work is paying off," said Conte.

"We know that there are 14 games left. Let's keep our antennas up until the end if we want to do something good."

Lukaku led the way, completing a give-and-go with Lautaro Martinez after good work from Nicolo Barella to fire in from an angle for his 18th Serie A goal of the season, one shy of leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals in the last five games.

"I'm in a good moment of my career but the important thing is that Inter win," added the former Manchester United player.

"These matches are opportunities for us to give signals to others, but the championship is long."

READ MORE: Capacity in Turkish sports stadiums to pass one million in 2021