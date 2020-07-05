US President Donald Trump will host an outdoor campaign rally in New Hampshire, his team said on Sunday, after his last rally drew criticism for ignoring coronavirus health guidelines.

The "Make America Great Again" event will take place on July 11 in Portsmouth, his campaign said in a statement.

"There will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear," the rally announcement said.

The billionaire Republican, who is seeking reelection on November 3, had made his grand return to the campaign trail on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The event quickly came under fire for flouting health measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, such as wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing.

