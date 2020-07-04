Authorities said an 8-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an Alabama shopping mall Friday afternoon.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a news conference that a juvenile female and two adults were also hospitalized after the shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria.

Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Earlier, multiple shots were reported near the food court inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release.

He said the victims were hospitalized for treatment. “Their conditions are unknown at this time,” authorities said.

“We don't know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved,” Rector added.

READ MORE:US shopping mall attack leaves at least 20 dead

Gunshots 'from every direction'

Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested.