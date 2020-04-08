CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Broadway extends coronavirus shutdown through to June 7
Closure of Broadway theatre, the most visited touristic place in New York, extended to June 7 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, an industry group said on Wednesday.
Broadway extends coronavirus shutdown through to June 7
A woman rides a bicycle past the closed Imperial Theatre in Times Square after it was announced that Broadway shows will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York, U.S., March 12, 2020. / Reuters
April 8, 2020

Broadway theaters, among New York's most-visited tourist attractions, will remain closed through June 7 due to the global coronavirus outbreak, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The theaters closed on March 12 for what was supposed to be one month while authorities urged people to avoid large crowds. With the coronavirus crisis continuing and much of the United States urged to stay at home, that timeframe was extended.

"All New York City Broadway shows have now been canceled through June 07, 2020," the Broadway League, which represents producers and theater owners, said in a statement posted online.

Recommended

"When this unexpected intermission comes to an end – and, make no mistake, it will come to an end – we’ll once again gather at lobby bars, sit beside one another in velvet seats, and laugh, cry, and cheer together in unison," the statement added.

Shows that were playing at the time of the closure included hits such as "Hamilton," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel