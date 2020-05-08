South African actress Charlize Theron on Thursday said more than 50 female celebrities, from actress Reese Witherspoon to soccer player Megan Rapinoe, had joined her campaign to fight violence against women during the global coronavirus lockdowns.

The #TogetherForHer initiative launched in April by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation pledged $500,000 to domestic violence shelters in the US and South Africa.

"(One in three) women will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime; in the past year, 243 million women & girls have. Humanitarian crises like #Covid19 only make this worse," Theron said on Twitter.

"I'm so proud that these exceptional, powerhouse women heard my rallying cry & are uniting as one."

More than 50 female role models from the worlds of film, sports, fashion and business have pledged money to the campaign to help women facing violence while forced indoors.

Actresses to join Theron's campaign include Michelle Williams, Salma Hayek, and Laura Linney, as well as Academy Award-winner Viola Davis. Donations to the fund will support women in up to 100 countries, according to a campaign statement.

"I am a child survivor of domestic violence. It is the last of the acceptable abuses," said "Fences" actor Viola Davis in a statement.