Financial forecasts and the coronavirus pandemic are impacting all parts of Sony's business, but the PlayStation 5 console will be released as scheduled.

Sony said on Wednesday as part of an earnings report that there is no reason to delay the public release of its latest gaming console as it navigates challenges with the supply chain and manages production challenges.

"Development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season," Sony said on Wednesday.

Nintendo warned Switch users that production and release of games could be delayed.