Goalkeeper Cech joins folk-rock band as drummer
Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, who has played the drums with the Czech band Eddie Stoilow on several occasions, said he never planned his music future.
Arsenal's Petr Cech reacts during the Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29, 2019. / Reuters Archive
June 5, 2020

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech said Thursday he had joined the Wills & The Willing folk-rock band as a drummer for their brand new video clip and CD.

"The video was only shot in recent days because... the social distancing rules got in the way," Cech told Czech journalists as the 'Iceberg' clip was released.

"Each of us shot his part separately," added the 38-year-old Czech keeper, who retired from football last year.

Cech, who works as a technical and performance adviser at Chelsea, met frontman Ian Wills owing to Chelsea's director of football operations, David Barnard.

"We talked about music and then we thought we might play together and see. In the end, Ian offered me to play a few songs for the new CD and several live gigs," said Cech.

Founded in 2005, Wills & The Willing employed other former Chelsea stars, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien, on their debut single 'Skin', released in 2007.

Cech, who has played the drums with the Czech band Eddie Stoilow on several occasions, said he never planned his music future.

"We'll see what the future will bring. But I liked working with Ian and I think it won't end up with a single song," he said.

"We talked about live gigs so I hope we'll make it when the situation is back to normal."

SOURCE:AFP
