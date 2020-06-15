Three months after the last ball was kicked, the Premier League emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic this week for what will be a 92-match slog to the finish.

Every match will be broadcast live, many made free-to-air, and the action will come thick and fast from Wednesday when Manchester City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United. Provided there is no surge in coronavirus infections, the season will conclude on July 26.

So where exactly were we when things ground to a halt?

Liverpool Champions in all but name

It is easy to overlook but by the sublime standards Liverpool have set this season, they were having a wobble.

A 3-0 defeat by Watford at the end of February dashed their hopes of going through the league season unbeaten. They then lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup and, in their last game before the lockdown, bowed out of the Champions League with a 3-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Crisis? Hardly. Juergen Klopp's side is 25 points clear at the top and, if Manchester City loses to Arsenal, they can wrap up their first title since 1990 at, of all places, city rivals Everton next weekend.

If the destiny of the title is a formality, Liverpool will not rest on their laurels in their remaining nine games, with Premier League records insight.