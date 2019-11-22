Despite popular media representations of Muslims as the perpetrators of terrorism, a new study has found that they are its main victims across the globe.

The French Terror Victims Association (AFVT) said on Thursday that nearly 80 percent of victims of terrorism are Muslims.

Before the start of the International Congress for the Victims of Terrorism being held in Nice, Guillaume Denoix de Saint-Marc, head of AFVT said: “Muslims are the first to suffer the consequences of terror attacks.”

“It is important to remember this in Europe because it is assumed that those who conduct terror attacks are Muslims and the victims are non-Muslims. This is not true."

Saint-Marc also emphasised the importance of working to prevent Muslims from radicalisation.

Around 450 terror victims from 80 countries are participating in the Congress, which began Thursday.

According to the report shared by the Institute for Economics & Peace, a global think tank headquartered in Sydney, there were 15,952 deaths from terrorism last year.

Despite casualties declining from their peak of 33,555 in 2014, terrorism remains a real presence in the lives of many.

In 2018, Afghanistan was the most impacted country with 7,379 deaths. Elsewhere, 2,040 and 1,054 were killed by terrorists in Nigeria and Iraq respectively.