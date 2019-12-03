Novelist Milan Kundera has gained Czech citizenship four decades after communist Czechoslovakia stripped him of citizenship following his emigration to France, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Stichova said that Kundera and his wife Vera had received the documents from the Czech ambassador to Paris on November 28.

"There was no ceremony, just a personal delivery," she said, adding the ministry appreciated Kundera whose "books made the Czech Republic famous worldwide."

Communist authorities in then-Czechoslovakia banned Kundera's books and stripped him of citizenship following the publication of "The Book of Laughter and Forgetting" in 1979, in which he called then-Czechoslovak president Gustav Husak "the president of forgetting."

Kundera, who is 90, left his home country for France in 1975 and took French citizenship in 1981.