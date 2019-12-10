Thousands of Hungarians demonstrated in Budapest on Monday against a government plan to wrest control of theatres, a move that protestors, including leading directors and the city's mayor, said would curb artistic freedom.

The draft bill, which was posted on the parliament website on Monday and could be adopted on Wednesday, proposes an overhaul of the financing and management of state-funded theatres.

The move came after a scandal involving a high-profile director rocked one of Budapest's most popular theatres.

A senior official in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party later hit out at theatres who "demand money from the government while denying them access to their internal affairs and hiding crimes for years".

If the bill is adopted funding could be conditional on a state appointee having a say in selecting theatre directors, said a government spokesperson Istvan Hollik on Monday.

The legislation text said the bill was submitted as "suspicions have emerged recently of abuses of a non-financial nature...in performing arts institutions".

But critics have accused the government of using the harassment affair to restrict the artistic independence of theatres, who sometimes stage government-critical productions.