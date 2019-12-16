WORLD
At least 50 bodies among remains at farm outside Mexico's Guadalajara
Prosecutors said they had identified 13 people so far – 12 male and one female, all of whom were previously listed as missing in Jalisco district, which is home to Jalisco New Generation, one of Mexico's bloodiest and most ruthless drug cartels.
A staff member of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Missing Persons works at El Mirador neighborhood, in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on November 22, 2019. / AFP Archive
December 16, 2019

Human remains discovered last month at a farm outside the city of Guadalajara have been confirmed as belonging to at least 50 people, authorities in Mexico's west-central state of Jalisco reported.

Jalisco state prosecutors said recovery work at the farm in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, which began November 22 after the initial discovery, concluded Friday as experts determined there was no more evidence to be gathered from the scene.

The office said in a Saturday statement that there was a “preliminary” indication that the remains corresponded to 50 individuals.

Prosecutors said they had identified 13 people so far – 12 male and one female, all of whom were previously listed as missing.

Investigation continues

The state forensic sciences institute will seek to determine the sex of the rest and cause of death.

The investigation continues, with the goal of identifying more victims as well as “those responsible for this crime which gravely harms society,” the statement said.

The state is home to Jalisco New Generation, one of Mexico's bloodiest and most ruthless drug cartels.

In July, Jalisco prosecutors announced 21 bodies had been found in excavations in the yard of a house near Guadalajara.

In May, authorities discovered the remains of at least 34 people at two separate properties in the state.

Such clandestine burial sites are frequently used by criminals to dispose of bodies.

At least 40,000 people have disappeared since Mexico's drug war began in 2006.

SOURCE:AP
