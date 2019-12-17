US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came out Tuesday in support of German-Turkish footballer Mesut Ozil in his ongoing row with China over the country's treatment of its minority Muslim Uighur population.

"China’s Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor @MesutOzil1088 and @Arsenal’s games all season long, but the truth will prevail," Pompeo said in a tweet amid Washington's ongoing trade war with China.

"The CCP can’t hide its gross #HumanRights violations perpetrated against Uighurs and other religious faiths from the world," he added, referring to the Chinese Community Party, China's ruling party.

Ozil on Friday accused Muslims of staying silent over what he called China’s persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

On his Instagram account, the renowned Turkish footballer called Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution... Glorious believers who put up a fight alone against these who forcefully move people away from Islam.”

In China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, he said “Qurans are burned... Mosques were closed down... Islamic theological schools, Madrasahs were banned ... Religious scholars were killed one by one ... Despite all this, Muslims stay quiet.”

"Don't they know that giving consent for persecution is persecution itself?" Ozil, who is Muslim, asked.

In retaliation, China's state broadcaster decided not to air Sunday's Arsenal-Manchester City game and China's Foreign Ministry reportedly said Ozil "has been deceived by fake news."