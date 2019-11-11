The top UN official in Iraq and the country's most senior Muslim cleric on Monday urged authorities to get "serious" about reforms after anti-government demonstrations that have cost hundreds of lives.

Mass rallies calling for an overhaul of the ruling system have rocked the capital Baghdad and the country's Shiite-majority south since October 1 – the largest and deadliest popular movement in Iraq in decades.

The bloody unrest has sparked serious concern from the United Nations, human rights groups and the White House, which has called on Iraq "to halt the violence against protesters" and to pass electoral reform.

Iraqi officials expressed "deep regret" at the death of protesters during weeks of unrest but defended Baghdad's handling of the situation.

After weeks of paralysis, top leaders seem to have agreed to keep the system intact, but the UN in Iraq (UNAMI) urged them to enact a host of changes.

These include electoral reforms within two weeks, the prosecution of those responsible for the recent bloodshed as well as of corrupt officials, and the passing of anti-graft laws.

On Monday, UNAMI chief Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met the country's highest Shia authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, in the holy city of Najaf.

She said the seat of Shia religious power in Iraq, known as the marjaiyah, had stressed that "peaceful demonstrators cannot go home without sufficient reforms" to answer their demands.

"The marjaiyah expressed its concerns that the political forces are not serious enough to carry out such reforms," said Hennis-Plasschaert.

"If the three authorities -- executive, judiciary and legislative -- are not able or willing to conduct these reforms decisively, there must be a way to think of a different approach," she warned.

There was no statement attributable directly to Sistani, who is 89 and never appears in public.

In his recent sermons, delivered by a representative, Sistani has described the protesters' demands as "legitimate" and called for the rallies to be handled with "restraint".

Parliament will meet on Wednesday for a session on the current crisis, the speaker announced on Monday, adding that Hennis-Plasschaert would attend.

Rallies flare up

At least 18 protesters have been killed since Saturday as security forces have cracked down on demonstrators.

They have forcibly cleared streets and squares in Baghdad, in the port hub of Basra and the southern city of Nasiriyah, where four protesters were shot dead on Sunday.

Security forces there even chased demonstrators into a children's hospital and fired tear gas inside.

Protesters struggled to come out in large numbers Monday in Nasiriyah and security forces reopened roads in Basra, stifling attempts to stage sit-ins near the provincial headquarters.

In Baghdad, live rounds rang out in neighbourhoods close to the main protest camp of Tahrir (Liberation) Square.

But thousands of demonstrators took to the streets again in Hillah, Kut and Diwaniyah – where the local teachers union announced it would begin a general strike on Tuesday.