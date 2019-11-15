CULTURE
#MosquesofIndia trends on Twitter after Babri Mosque verdict
Social media users say they're highlighting the South Asian country's Islamic heritage, a week after a top court ruled to hand the historic Babri Mosque site to Hindus.
#MosquesofIndia trends on Twitter after Babri Mosque verdict
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 22, 2018. / Reuters Archive
November 15, 2019

Social media users in India took to Twitter on Friday to raise awareness of the country's Islamic heritage using the hashtag #MosquesofIndia, a week after India’s Supreme Court awarded a bitterly contested religious site to Hindus, dealing a defeat to Muslims who also claim the land that has sparked some of the ­country's bloodiest riots since independence. 

On November 9, the top court ruled the site in Ayodhya in northern India, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old Babri Mosque in 1992, must be managed by a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple. 

The court gave a separate piece of land in the same city to a Muslim group to build a "prominent" new mosque.

Some users made reference to their longing for the Babri Mosque, while others celebrated the country's historic Islamic sites. 

