A plot by white mercenaries to spread HIV in black South Africa via a phoney vaccination programme: it sounds like the stuff of pulp spy novels, but documentary-maker Mads Brugger is clear that this is one sensational conspiracy that actually happened.

In "Cold Case: Hammarskjold", Brugger meets Alexander Jones, a former member of a clandestine paramilitary organisation with alleged ties to South Africa's apartheid government.

Jones tells the filmmaker that the group undertook nefarious HIV research in the 1980s and 1990s as part of a white supremacist plot to devastate black communities with the virus.

"We were at war," Jones tells Brugger in the film. "Black people in South Africa were the enemy."

There is no evidence of the plot to spread HIV being successfully put into action.

But Brugger and his team tracked down medical clinics run by the group's now-dead leader Keith Maxwell in South Africa.

Maxwell claimed to be seeking a cure for HIV but had no medical training and spoke openly of his fascination with biological weapons, according to the filmmakers.

They met with a witness who says he saw Maxwell personally injecting black patients with supposed vaccines.

"What easier way to get a guinea pig than (when) you live in an apartheid system?" Jones says in the film.

"Black people have got no rights, they need medical treatment. There's a white 'philanthropist' coming in and saying, 'You know, I'll open up these clinics and I'll treat you.'

"And meantime (he was) actually the wolf in sheep's clothing."

Brugger said that "strategy papers" belonging to Maxwell fit "hand-in-glove" with Jones's claims about the plot.

"What Maxwell was writing about, planning for ... in itself constitutes a crime," Brugger said.

'Outrageous'

The allegations were denounced as irresponsible and medically dubious by some critics after the film's January premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where Brugger won a top directing prize for the documentary.

Since then, he has toured the global festival circuit and defended his work ahead of its release by Magnolia Pictures from August 16 in a few dozen US theatres and online platforms, including Amazon and iTunes.

In the film, he initially set out to investigate theories that UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold's plane was deliberately brought down in a crash that killed 16 people.