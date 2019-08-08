It was 50 years ago today, The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered on Thursday at a crosswalk in London's St. John's Wood neighborhood immortalised on the "Abbey Road" album to recreate the cover photo half a century after it was taken.

At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain Macmillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding single-file across the black-and-white "zebra" crossing outside Abbey Road Studios while a police officer stopped traffic.

TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood joined the crowds of Beatles fans on Abbey Road.

Used as the cover of the band's penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

On Thursday spectators snapped photos on cellphones and lookalikes from a Beatles cover band crossed the street in tribute to the original image.