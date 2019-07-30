CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Jury: Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' copied Christian rap song
The nine-member federal jury in Los Angeles returned the unanimous verdict Monday.
Jury: Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' copied Christian rap song
In this February 8, 2019 file photo Katy Perry arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honouring Dolly Parton in Los Angeles. / AP
July 30, 2019

A jury has found that Katy Perry's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a 2009 Christian rap song.

The decision came five years after Marcus Gray and two co-authors first sued alleging that "Dark Horse" stole from "Joyful Noise," a song he released under the stage name Flame.

Gray's attorneys argued that the beat and instrumental line featured through nearly half of "Dark Horse" are substantially similar to those of "Joyful Noise."

Recommended

Perry and the song's co-authors testified during the seven-day trial that none of them had heard the song or heard of Gray before the lawsuit.

"Dark Horse" spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earned Perry a Grammy nomination.

The case now goes to a penalty phase, where the jury will decide how much the plaintiffs are owed for the copyright infringement.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar