A climber who sparked an evacuation of the Eiffel Tower on Monday was grabbed after clinging to the famous Paris landmark for more than six hours, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, "is in the hands of the emergency teams" deployed to the tower, which will reopen to visitors as normal early on Tuesday, the company operating the structure said in a statement.

The man "has been grabbed," a police official said.

Emergency procedures triggered by the man's unauthorised climb forced an evacuation of the iconic monument, the esplanade underneath it and a large section of the adjacent Champ de Mars park mid-afternoon Monday.

'We're disappointed'

The abrupt closure of one of France's biggest tourist draws frustrated visitors who had been planning to go up the 324-metre (1,063-foot) tower.

"We're really disappointed, we're only here for a week and this messes with our whole programme," said Sylvie and Celine Forcier from Quebec.

Justin and Karen Smith, from Los Angeles, had been hoping to go to the top of the Eiffel Tower after celebrating their wedding a day earlier in front of the monument. "We're disappointed," he said.

Police earlier told AFP that, although they had made contact with the climber, they did not know his motive for ascending its iron beams.