Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" continues its unprecedented box office run, assembling another $145 million at the domestic box office during its second weekend in theatres.

"Avengers: Endgame" now stands as the second-biggest movie of all time with $2.188 billion worldwide. The Marvel juggernaut became the fastest film to gross $2 billion globally in just 11 days, crushing "Avatar's" record of 47 days. It has now generated $619 million at the domestic box office and $1.56 billion internationally.

In North America, "Avengers: Endgame" dipped 59% from its opening weekend.

That wasn't enough to secure the biggest second weekend of all time, a record still held by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" with $149 million. However, it passed "Avengers: Infinity War" ($114 million) to hold the second-biggest weekend ever. Only six films have ever surpassed $100 million in their second weekends.

While "Avengers: Endgame" continues to be the de facto choice among moviegoers, a number of brave studios opened new movies to mixed results.

"The Intruder," a psychological thriller from Sony and Screen Gems, fared the best among newcomers.